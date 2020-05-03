Kindly Share This Story:

…as Abayomi pledges to address concerns of Dubai returnees in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, for the third time successfully delivered a 33-year-old COVID-19 patient of a baby boy.

A medical team performed a successful caesarian section on the patient on Thursday.

Confirming this, Chairman, LUTH Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, said the mother and baby were doing well.

He said: “The baby weighed 3kg at birth. The mother and baby are doing well. We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Lagos State Government, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has promised to address the concerns of Dubai returnees at the state’s isolation centre.

The returnees had staged a protest over a Twitter post by the commissioner that one of them died of coronavirus.

Abayomi, who made the promise when he visited the returnees, also urged them to comply with the isolation protocols.

Disclosing these on his Twitter handle, the Commissioner said: “I paid a visit to Nigerian returnees from Dubai currently under isolation @orchidhotelagos.

“The visit afforded me the opportunity to directly interface with the returnees and to be acquainted with their concerns.

“I made a promise to the returnees on behalf of @followlasg that their concerns would be addressed as much as possible.

“I, however, advised them to comply with isolation protocols issued by @DigiCommsNG. I reiterated the need for strict compliance with rules as that remains.”

