Voice-over Workshop set to host Africa’s first conference

One of Africa’s Leading training institution for Voiceover professionals – Voiceover Workshop, is set to host an online Voice Over Conference with the theme: Repositioning your voice for careers of the future.

The Voice over the conference was established with the sole aim of exposing the African youth to the possibilities in the voice over acting and expression industry. It would hold on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th of April 2020.

According to the Lead coach and founder of The Voiceover Workshop and The Voiceover Conference, Emmanuel Macaulay Afemikhe, the conference is intended to help young people get information that will help them rediscover and redefine themselves either as voice users or aspiring voice actors.

The voice-over the conference is also organized to create a platform to showcase: Poets, storytellers, expressionists, voice-over artists, entertainers and voice actors to mention a few. It is a yearly event that intends to put the voice-over industry/business in the spotlight. The conference is also organized to show the possibilities of employment opportunities within and outside the voice-over industry.

Speakers at the conference include the CEO of Noah’s Ark, Mr Lanre Adisa, Renowned South African Voiceover artist- Chilu Lemba, CEO of Cerebral Media, Olawale Ekundayo. Seasoned vocal coach Dupe Ige- Kachi. Media Mogul and CEO of The MC Company, Oscar Gbemileke Oyinsan. Nollywood star, Seun Ajayi. A seasoned broadcaster, Bella Rose Okojie and many others.

The conference (online edition) would hold on the video-conferencing and webinar app/software ‘Zoom’ on both days.

Vanguard

