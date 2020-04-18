Veteran actress, Barbara Odoh releases gospel album

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nollywood actress Barbara Odoh has released a gospel album. Barbara describes the album as expression of her love for God and the joy she experiences in worshipping him.

The album which contains songs like, ‘Comforted In You’, ‘I’ll Still Be Joyful’ and the title track, ‘Who Am I’ is the actress’ first time recording music. But she has always performed stage.

Speaking on why she released an album, during the Coronavirus lockdown, Barbara, who many still remember for her role in Nollywood classic, Glamour Girls, expressed confidence that her songs will inspire many during this difficult period.

“There are two things I believe in and these are ‘love’ and ‘worship’. I know that God is love and I was created to worship him (God). There is really been a lot God has done for me and I thought the only way I can show him gratitude, the only way to give back to him is to praise him in songs”, she said.

According to the actress, her going into music isn’t to rejuvenate her career as an entertainer; rather she is fulfilling a long held ambition of recording music, having performed live on stage since her youth.

“People who know me very well will remember that I have always performed music on stage. I used to sing at the popular Terris Burger Surulere, Lagos. I’ve sang at big events even on impromptu on a few occasions and I had people applauding me.

“Music has always been a big part of me. I love to dance, I love to sing. I can sing for a whole day. At this stage, I thought I should share this part of me with the world”, Barbara added.

