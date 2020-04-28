Kindly Share This Story:

US President, Donald Trump on Tuesday, had a telephone conversation with Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari over the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This was revealed by Lai Mohammed, minister of information, at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19. He said the US president promised to send across ventilators to Nigeria.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump at the request of the American President.

“The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mohammed revealed that the conversation of both leaders centred on the efforts of the Nigerian government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

As of April 26, 2020, Nigeria has reported a total of 1,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with its death toll at 40.

The US, on the other hand, has recorded hundreds of thousands of infections while no fewer than 56,000 people are said to have died, with the was cases reported in New York.

According to the information minister, President Buhari used the opportunity of the phone conversation to brief the American leader on the steps Nigeria was taking to contain the spread of the disease.

He noted that Trump, on his part, declared his country’s support for Nigeria and promised to support the government’s effort with ventilators.

Mohammed said, “President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.

“President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria.”

