Three die in Akwa Ibom cult clashes

The Akwa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the death of three persons in clashes between two rival cult groups in Oruk Anam local government area of the state.

The command Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, confirmed the incident to journalists in Uyo.

Nundam said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Oruk Anum would ascertain the number of suspects arrested during the incident.

“The DPO of the area actually called me that there was a clash between two rival cult groups and that three persons were killed,” Fredrick said.

He said the command had deployed the police personnel to the area to restore normalcy.

He added: “I have not heard of any incident today. But the police have been drafted to restore normalcy in the area. The police van has also been positioned in the area.”

Earlier, an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, had said at least three persons were killed in a cult clash at the Inen community in Oruk Anam.

He said one of the victims was allegedly killed on Monday by a five-man gang and his body dismembered near the Community Primary School at Inen, Ikot Etim.

He said the victim was lynched in Odoro Ikot, a boundary village between Ukanafun and Oruk Anam council areas.

“Another victim was murdered in Inen Ikot Obio Idang, where houses were looted, with residents scampering for safety,” the eyewitness added. (NAN)

