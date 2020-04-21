Stop transporting dead bodies through Anambra, govt warns

Kindly Share This Story:

*Accuses security personnel of extortion

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka –THE Anambra State government has warned against transportation of dead bodies through the state borders to other parts of the country in this era of Coronavirus pandemic, describing it as unhealthy.

Government also frowned at the attitude of security operatives who, it observed, were aiding inter=state movement despite the lockdown order, accusing them also of extorting from motorists and other road users.

The warning came amidst reports that many people were carrying corpses from other parts of the country through Anambra to other states in the South East and South –South.

Anambra State has borders with six states namely, Delta, Imo, Abia, Kogi, Enugu and Rivers.

It was, however, gathered that some people transporting their dead relations were turned back at some towns around Ihiala, a border local government area.

Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Christian Madubuko, who has been leading members of the task force enforcing the lockdown of the state at the border communities said it was not healthy to allow free movement of dead bodies through the state to other parts of the country.

He urged families wishing to move their dead ones home to weigh the health implications at this period that COVID-19 pandemic ravaging various parts of the world.

He said: “We are taking of dangers of Coronavirus, but I tell you that anybody who extorts money from another to allow the person into the state is worse than Coronavirus.

“I cannot understand why some people sent to monitor borders abandon their duties and start doing another thing.

“At Isseke border in Ihiala local government, some security personnel, including vigilance groups, were seen fighting over illegal money extorted from motorists.

“Security personnel should sit up. Our borders are porous because they are collecting money from people and allowing them into the state.

“We have arrested and handed some 100 persons who violated the state’s order.

“Our people are careless over what concerns them and it is surprising that many of them think Coronavirus is not real. Please, COVID-19 is real.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: