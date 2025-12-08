How attacks in Anambra communities left many dead, property burnt

By Vincent Ujumadu

Several communities in Anambra State were thrown into fear and chaos over the weekend as coordinated attacks and violent incidents left many people dead and property worth millions of naira destroyed in different parts of the state.

The incidents occurred in Lilu in Ihiala Local Government Area, Nawfia in Njikoka Local Government Area, and Akwaihedi in Nnewi South Local Government Area, ending a brief period of calm the state had enjoyed after years of insecurity linked to non-state armed groups.

Although the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, multiple lives were lost across the three communities during the violent outbreaks.

In Lilu, gunmen attacked an Anglican church during a service on Sunday, killing one worshipper and injuring several others. The attack also saw the vicarage set ablaze, two vehicles – including one belonging to the priest – burnt, while part of the church building and other property were destroyed.

An indigene of the community described the attack as devastating, noting that it occurred at a time residents were struggling to rebuild their lives after years of terror, when Lilu was once a stronghold for armed gangs that forced mass displacement.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, condemned the church attack, describing it as wicked and unacceptable. He said it was not just an assault on worshippers but an affront to peace, freedom of worship and the sanctity of human life.

Orutugu assured the public that the police would not relent until those responsible were tracked down and brought to justice. He disclosed that intelligence-led operations had been intensified, joint security teams deployed and surveillance strengthened in the affected areas.

He urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agents by providing useful information that could aid investigations, while reaffirming the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across Ihiala and the entire state.

In Nawfia, police confirmed that the violence at Afor Market was the result of a clash between rival cult groups. Residents reportedly fled in panic as armed attackers stormed the area and opened fire.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad had earlier arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm based on intelligence about a planned cult confrontation.

Despite the preventive arrests, armed assailants arriving in a black Lexus SUV reportedly invaded Afor Nawfia Market on the evening of 7 December 2025 and shot four people, who later died from their injuries, before fleeing the scene.

Police said they are currently following useful leads and working to arrest all those involved, insisting they remain determined to rid the state of cultism and violent crime.

In Akwaihedi, a disturbing video that trended on social media showed the lifeless body of a young man, with a narrator claiming he was killed by soldiers. The voice in the video also alleged that he was stripped naked and threatened with death alongside others while on their way to work.

However, the leadership of Akwaihedi community denied any involvement and distanced the community from the incident.

The President General of the community, Hon. Oliver Mbagwu, described the viral video as misleading and malicious. He stated that the deceased was not an indigene or resident of the community but a suspected criminal earlier apprehended by soldiers operating around the Orsumuoghu area.

According to him, the suspect allegedly misled security operatives into Akwaihedi under false pretences and later attempted to escape before being fully restrained, leading to the circumstances captured in the circulating video.

Mbagwu insisted that efforts to link the incident to Akwaihedi were aimed at damaging the community’s reputation. He stressed that Akwaihedi is a peaceful, law-abiding community that works closely with security agencies and is not an insurgent enclave.

The community urged the public and media to ignore what it described as false narratives and warned that legal action could be taken against those spreading misinformation.

Police and other security agencies have continued investigations across the affected communities, as residents remain on edge and call for stronger security presence to prevent further attacks.