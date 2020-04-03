Breaking News
STOCKMARKET WATCH: Marginal improvement as investors gain N10.8 bn

By Peter Egwuatu

Amidst the persisting effect of Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic on the Nigerian economy the stock market, yesterday, intched up with investors gaining N10.8 billion.

Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, market capitalisation closed at N11.01trillion up from N10.996 trillion.
Consequently, another major performance index, NSE All Share Index, ASI, went up 0.10 percent or 10 bases points to close at 21,121.20 points from 21,100.54 points it closed on Wednesday.

Accordingly, Month-to-Date, M-o-D, and Year-to-Date, YtD, losses eased to -0.8 percent and -21.3 percent, respectively.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was negative, as 19 tickers lost, relative to seven gainers.

