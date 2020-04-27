Senate resumes plenary Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate will resume plenary on Tuesday after about five weeks hiatus occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The upper legislative chamber went on recess last month.

The Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the senators have been notified of the resumption date.

The statement read: “Distinguished senators are by this notice expected to sit in plenary on Tuesday, 28th April at 10:00 a.m. prompt.

“Staff and senators aides are to work from home and they will be notified when needed in the office for a special assignment.”

The House of Representatives will also resume plenary on Tuesday. (NAN)

Vanguard

