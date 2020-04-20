Vanguard Logo

Returnees from kano, Lagos must be quarantine — Gov Sule

On 5:09 pmIn Newsby
Returnees from kano, Lagos must be quarantine — Gov Sule
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state said on Monday that the state government will not compromise it’s safety measures with personal interest just as he has assured that all indigent returnees would be quarantined for a 14 days.

Sule  who gave this indication at a meeting with traditional and religious leaders at the Government House, Lafia noted that  the decision by the government  has become necessary because of the increasing  spread of the  pandemic especially in Lagos and Kano states

According to governor Sule, “the need to protect the people of the state against the virus was more Paramount especially at this critical period of our nationhood”

While lamenting   the unfortunate spreading  of the pandemic  between Katsina and Kano States, the governor said what has become a major source of concern for the state is the increasing number of persons that tested positive to COVID-19 in the FCT

He observed that instead of the pandemic subsiding in the face of the total lockdown, the coronavirus was fast increasing demanding more measures to stem the spread.

According to governor Sule who used the earlier meeting, to seek the cooperation of the chairmen of local government areas across the state to ensure that returnees from Lagos and Kano States were quarantined before being allowed into the state equally used the meeting with the monarchs to further appeal to traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the state Traditional Council and Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), to ensure that returnees from Kano and Lagos states were screened and quarantined at the point of entry.

Sule further disclosed that already 43 persons returning from Lagos had been intercepted in Akwanga on their way to Shendam in Plateau State.

He explained that having got in touch with his colleague in Jos, the returnees were escorted to Jos where they were isolated.

