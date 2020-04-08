Police arrest two for alleged robbery in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State police command have arrested the duo of 19 years old Ayomide Joseph and 20 years old, Olajide Ajisomo, for allegedly robbing two brothers at gunpoint around Mowe in Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday, disclosed that the suspects were arrested on April 1.

Oyeyemi said the two suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Mowe police station by one Adegoke Sodipe, who reported that he and his brother were attacked at Ikugbonmire Junction, Mowe by three armed robbery suspects while returning from Lagos.

He said, “they were dispossessed of their personal belongings which included Infinix phone valued at N25,000, UBA ATM card, and So-safe Corps identity card.”

He stated further that they raised alarm which attracted passerby and one of the hoodlums was apprehended by members of the public.

“Upon the report, the DPO Mowe division SP Marvis Jayeola quickly dispatched his detectives to the scene where the arrested member of the gang was handed over to the police”.

“Having taken possession of the suspect, the operatives embarked on an intelligent based investigation which led to the arrest of the second suspect”.

Oyeyemi added, “a locally made double-barrel shotgun was recovered from them”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

