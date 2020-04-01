[People Talk] COVID-19: Assessment of State and FG’s response (3)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“Coronavirus is a global pandemic but the Federal Government is handling it with levity, discharged cases are few while new cases are increasing daily.

“Lagos State is on top of her game but the only way out is to declare 24-hour curfew nationwide. We are sitting on a time bomb.” -Mariam Adewole, Safety Officer

“Kudos to the federal and state governments. I think their response to the coronavirus pandemic has been timely and well calculated.

“However, there is need to sustain all the efforts in coming weeks to further contain possible comeback of the virus.We shall surely defeat this pandemic.” -Alade Sikiru Kayode, Health, Safety

“The Lagos State Government has issued a directive to give out economic stimulus packages to help some residents of the state. Some risk-prone areas have been disinfected.

“The Federal Government has done well in terms of sensitization and advocacy even at the grassroots level.” -Oluwafemi Omorege, Student

“I find it unsatisfactory. Like the callousness of Italy and other European countries, major Nigerian cities like Lagos and Abuja which had confirmed cases were open for business.

“States like Kaduna whose governor took proactive steps tested positive and was seen moving and holding meetings despite his suspicion of contracting the virus.” -Atowoju O. David, Software Developer

“Both federal and state governments have been taking preventive measures such as locking down states, which is laudable. In Lagos State with the highest number of infected people, a

“COVID-19 Task Force was set up and it is working assiduously towards the eradication of the virus in Nigeria.” -Obisanya Oluwatobiloba Tomilade, Journalist

“With current rise in cases and interstate movement, it is pertinent to increase testing capacity by establishing more molecular laboratories in all geopolitical zones.

“There is a need for government at all levels and concerned MDAs to increase collaboration with existing interest groups with expertise in the areas of public health, emergency care and response for increased impact.” -Itohan Egbedion, Manager

Vanguard News Nigeria.

