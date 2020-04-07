PDP calls for policy statement on subsidy removal

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday advised the Federal Government to announce the total removal of petroleum subsidy and under-recovery through a policy statement.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, described the declaration by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, that there would be no more subsidy and under-recovery as dramatic.

The party demanded a forensic audit of 60 million litres of petrol that NNPC claimed it was importing under its former GMD, Dr. Maikanti Baru, to justify the subsidy payout.

He also called on the National Assembly to stand on the side of Nigerians and expose all those involved in the alleged subsidy corruption, recover the allegedly stolen money and channel the same to the welfare of Nigerians, especially at this critical time. (NAN)

