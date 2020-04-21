Mob attack 3 suspected kidnappers in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

•As tension mounts over news of One Million Boys attack

By Evelyn Usman

Three suspected ritualists were almost lynched by a mob at Ladipo area of Lagos yesterday, over an alleged abduction of two persons in the area.

This is just as pandemonium broke out in some parts of Lagos, following news of the invasion of One Million Boys.

Vanguard was informed that residents uncovered a ritualists’ den in Shogunle area. An unconfirmed report said two persons who were declared missing in the area were traced to the kidnappers’ den, located opposite a second generation bank along Agege motor road.

Some brave youths were said to have invaded the den and dragged out two men alleged to be operators of the den. They were said to have also rescued the missing persons.

Consequently, the suspects were attacked by the mob who left them half dead before they were rescued by policemen.

A third suspect, according to residents, was apprehended by residents and subjected to battery until he was also rescued by policemen .

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Elkana Bala, confirmed that those rescued had been taken to the hospital for treatment but could not state whether they were kidnappers as claimed.

Meanwhile, armed youths in Mushin took to the streets yesterday spoiling for a show down with a terror gang, known as One Million Boys.

The gang, it was gathered, had written residents of some parts of the area, informing them of their visit. As at yesterday afternoon, rumour on the attack by the gang had spread all over major areas around Mushin, causing youths to arm themselves for the show down.

The areas included Papa Ajao, Ilasa, Ijesha, Isolo, Idi-Oro, Idi-Araba, Ignobi, among others.

Policemen were later drafted to the areas.

When contacted, the police scribe described the tensed situation as mere panic, adding that policemen were all over the areas to ensure calm.

