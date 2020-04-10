Breaking News
Mikel undecided on Botafogo move

In Sports
Former Super Eagles and Chelsea star, John Obi Mikel has stated he is still contemplating a proposed move to Botafogo.

The midfielder is a free agent after ending his contract with Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor by mutual agreement last month.

The former Nigeria international affirmed the Brazilian side has shown their interest to sign him but he is yet to make a final decision.

“Yes there has been interest, and yes there have been negotiations but I don’t know yet. I am still thinking about it. Not sure yet,” Mikel told ESPN.

Mikel has featured for Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA and Championship side Middlesbrough since leaving Chelsea in 2017 where he enjoyed success, besides playing in Turkey.

The midfielder won the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League among other titles before his departure from Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old, who had 89 caps for the Super Eagles, joined Trabzonspor last summer and made 27 appearances across all competitions for the side.

Vanguard

