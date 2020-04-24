Meet Ejimbe Valentine: Disc Jockey with a difference

Kindly Share This Story:

The common idea in Nigeria is that anyone who is not a Doctor, Lawyer or Engineer, is wasting his time and resources in school.

Worse than this is the thought that it is only these people who can become very rich and influential in the society.

At the extreme opposite of this spectrum, is the belief that entertainers—musicians, dancers, comedians, and yes, disc jockeys—are unintelligible, good-for-nothing, and god-forsaken people. It is only until recently when among all the resources Nigeria has, the entertainment industry became the next viable export after crude oil, before people began to abandon the idea. Yet, the brutish thinking that entertainers are rascals still exists in some places.

READ ALSO:

But recently, the wave of success, humble character and the good life of some entertainers have begun to change people’s perception.

The story of Ejimbe Valentine, a.k.a DJ Val lends credence to the aforementioned; the ace DJ Val who in an innovative manner, has carved a niche for himself on the Nigerian entertainment scene by creating a party series, ‘Wet, Wild and Wasted’, growing it from a party that hosted grassroots artistes to international acts within two years.

The first edition of the party ‘Wet, Wild and Wasted’ 1.0 featured regional upcoming artistes from Awka, Asaba, and Enugu. The second edition boasted of artistes such as X-Busta, Emeka Solomon, Rhatti, YGB and many more.

READ

Wet, Wild and Wasted 3.0 made it clear, through the flyers that advertised it, that it was not child’s play, and that DJ Val has evolved, eclipsing the bar set by whoever may have in the past claimed to be the Night King. Brimming with activities, playing host to activities that cannot be mentioned in family homes, the party was a brilliant night of fun.

In attendance were DNA twins, Oxlade, Will, YGB, Fireboy, the RnB coroner who would later release an ‘every track is a hit’ album.

That night, Ejimbe Valentine was at the wheels to display his disc jockeying craft. The manner in which he displayed his dexterity at the wheels caused guests to display all manner of wantonness that can be imagined.

The disturbing question now is how a quiet man could lead a loud party, becoming a party starter with his humble character in a field that had been renowned for pride and recklessness. The answer is simple; you do not necessarily need to lose yourself to the game, to your job, and that is what it means to be Ejimbe Valentine, better known as DJ Val.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: