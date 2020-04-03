Breaking News
Translate

LAGOS LOCKDOWN: CRFFN, Shippers’ Council pull banks back to Apapa over duty payments

On 3:45 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, and other goods had arrived and discharged their contents at the Lagos Port Complex.

FOLLOWING difficulties being faced by freight forwarders in the    of payments of import duties and other levies and dues through    commercial banks during the lockdown of Lagos and Ogun states, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, and the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) have convinced revenue collecting banks to reopen their offices in Apapa.

The banks had closed shops in accordance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari restricting movements and business activities in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for 14 days starting March 31, 2020.

READ ALSO:Nigerian private sectors join efforts to fight against coronavirus

But following the intervention of the Chief Executives of both CRFFN and NSC, no fewer than seven banks are expected to reopen in Apapa for the purpose of collecting revenue from clearing agents and ensuring continuous clearing of goods and ports operations.

Our correspondent learnt that the freight forwarders were having difficulties making payments for Customs duty, as well as shipping companies and terminal operators fees.

The challenges were brought to the attention of the CEOs of both the CRFFN and the Shippers Council, who collectively convinced the banks to reopen in Apapa.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!