Kwara records two new cases, extends lockdown by 14 days

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday announced the extension of the lockdown of the state by 14 days to flatten the curve of transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with the position of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF.

The governor in a statement by his Chief press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye, informed that Kwara recorded two new cases of COVID-19 early yesterday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 11.

READ ALSO:

The statement said that the two new cases are contacts of the previous confirmed cases.

The statement reads, “The lockdown for another two weeks is to reduce the number of cases. As you can see, Kano is going up, Lagos is going up. Even in Kwara, we have two more new cases. So, there is need for boundaries to lockdown. Essentially, each state has different policies on lockdown but we want to ensure that people are not moved across boundaries to transmit the virus.”

He said the internal restrictions of vehicular movements in the state remain in force while the government steps,adding that face mask will be distributed to the people soon.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: