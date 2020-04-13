Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

JUST IN:British PM, Johnson tests negative for coronavirus disease

On 4:09 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for COVID-19, his spokesman said on Monday.

The test on leaving hospital was standard medical practice, the spokesperson said, according to the Press Association news agency.

Johnson spent a week in hospital including several days in intensive care after contracting the virus, and said he owed his life to the medical staff who treated him.

READ ALSO:COVID-19: LASUTH places nurses on isolation after patient dies

With the number of coronavirus deaths in Britain hitting 11,329 – a rise of 717 compared to the previous day – the Ministry of Defence said it was deploying 200 military personnel across the country in support of ambulance services, PA cited the prime minister’s office as saying.

Downing Street said the soldiers would carry out a variety of roles including driving vehicles, taking calls, manning response centres and supporting paramedic crews.

Interim chief medical officer Jason Leitch meanwhile urged families of those who have died during the outbreak not to delay funerals, in a bid to stop a backlog.

Excluding Northern Ireland, 88,621 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Britain as of Monday morning.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!