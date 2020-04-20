His loyalty, second to none, Arthur Eze mourns Kyari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Foremost industrialist and chairman of Oranto Group of Companies, Prince Arthur Eze, Sunday, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, whose loyalty while in office he described as “second to none.”

In a letter of condolence addressed to the President, Prince Eze attributed the success recorded by the All Progressives Congress, APC, led-administration to the input and sacrifice of the fallen Chief of Staff.

Prince Eze said he could personally testify to the faithfulness of Kyari to the success of the present administration and to the peace of unity of the country as a whole.

The letter signed by his media consultant, Oliver Okpala quoted Prince Eze as saying he was deeply saddened and still in shock over the death which he described as a big blow not just to the president, his immediate family but to the entire country.

The letter read in part, “In all our interactions in the recent past, Mallam Kyari did not portray or indicate any sign or inkling of an impending death or calamity . He was just taken away from us by death in a sorrowful, painful and sadistic manner”

The business tycoon also noted that Mallam Kyari was very passionate about helping president Buhari to fulfill the vision they both had for the country, spanning several years of friendship and togetherness.

He continued: “These were made clear and manifest in my interactions with him whenever I visited the Presidential villa to discuss issues and projects aimed at developing and uplifting the image, the economy and welfare of our dear country.

“His zeal and passion even reflected from his death bed where he expressed optimism and longing to return to his duty post as a dedicated and committed officer.

“Mallam Kyari was indeed a patriotic Nigerian, a team player whose integrity reflected positively on every assigned responsibility. No wonder you trusted him without limit for the 42 years both of you have been together.

“He was a thoroughbred professional, passionate but a gentle individual who did his job with total commitment.

“He served God and humanity with commitment. He also served his fatherland to the best of his ability. We will all surely miss him. But his legacies live on as he would always take his place when the story of the great things the Buhari administration has achieved is told.”

He urged other politicians and leaders to learn from the late chief of staff, particularly his mastery of impulses even in the face of provocations.

“He was a man of remarkable virtues who inspired whoever interacted with him with his calm mien and would never rail or raise dust at anyone even when greatly provoked.”

He prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose.

Mallam Kyari, died on Friday in Lagos from complications from the deadly Coronavirus.

