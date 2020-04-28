Group chides APC chieftain over comments on NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

An anti-corruption group within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Ijaw APC Anti-corruption Forum, IAAF, has taken a swipe at the national deputy publicity secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena over his recent comments on the controversies trailing the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Nabena while exonerating the NDDC from allegations of corruption had claimed that there is no fraud in the commission and described the allegations against the commission as a baseless campaign of calumny against the agency.

Reacting to the claims by the APC deputy spokesperson, IAAF in a statement by its South-South coordinator, Chief Owei Markson Ekpebu, said Nabena, though from the region, lacks the moral ground to speak for the people of the Niger Delta region.

Questioning the rationality of Nabena in coming to the defense of the commission, Chief Ekpebu said: “The establishment of the NDDC Interim Management Committee is itself a deed that goes against the act establishing the NDDC which is an aberration, hence must be scrapped.

“Mr. President ordered the forensic audit to take place in the Commission on the 17th of October 2019. It is 6 months now and still counting. What has taken place since then? Who are the auditors appointed to carry out the forensic audit? Why are they afraid to carry out the forensic audit?

“It is also on record that the commission approved a series of questionable contracts which have been queried by the people of the Niger Delta region. Though the NDDC in its response to some of these allegations was silent on the award of emergency contracts among others, the IAAF is asking questions based on this deafening silence amidst other activities of the commission.”

Vanguard

