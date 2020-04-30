GNI restates commitment to efforts by FG to curb COVIFD-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

Great Nigeria Insurance, GNI, Plc said it remains committed to supporting every effort of the Federal Government, FG, and the insurance industry aimed at combating the COVID-19 scourge in Nigeria.

Accordingly, the company has made a financial commitment to support the insurers’ umbrella body, Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, intervention fund in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NIA intervention fund is aimed at raising funds from member-companies to support immediate and long-term relief and recovery in vulnerable communities the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

Addressing the issue, Managing Director/CEO of GNI, Mrs. Cecilia Osipitan said: “As a result of the exponential spread of COVID-19 pandemic around the world and increase in confirmed cases in Nigeria, it is very important that as a responsive corporate entity, Great Nigeria Insurance remains committed to supporting every effort of the Federal Government and the insurance industry aimed at combating the COVID-19 scourge in Nigeria.

“We remain committed to delivering quality service to our customers via our alternative communication channels.

“We will keep all our stakeholders abreast of new developments as they unfold, while we enjoin everyone to continue to observe all recommended precautionary measures by the government and health authorities to remain safe.”

