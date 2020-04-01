Fabregas snubs Guardiola as he picks his top two managers

Kindly Share This Story:

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has picked Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho as the top two managers he has worked with during his career.

Fabregas has played under some top coaches but the Spaniard snubbed the likes of Pep Guardiola – who he won six trophies under at Barca – and Vicente del Bosque to select two Premier League legends.

“I had the best in the world, so I cannot complain,” Fabregas said on Instagram Live.

When pressed on his top two bosses, Fabregas added: “Wenger and Mourinho.”

Speaking in 2018, Fabregas said of Mourinho: “I love him. I owe him a lot because he brought me here and I will always remember that.

“Arsene always treated me like a son and it was amazing but the closest anyone else has been to him was Jose.

“The way he treated me, the way he made me feel, how he let me be a leader of the Chelsea team from day one and believed in me, this was fantastic and will always stay with me.

“It [this experience at Chelsea] is thanks to him. Our history, what had happened between us before I came, made it even more remarkable.

“When I played for Arsenal, he was with Chelsea. When I was at Barcelona, he was with Real Madrid. We were confronting each other but then we humbled ourselves and started a good relationship.”

