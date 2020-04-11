Breaking News
Evil voices whisper to me — Toke Makinwa

By
Toke Makinwa

By Sylvester Kwentua

Toke Makinwa, the beautiful On-air-personality, OAP, recently confessed that she hears evil voices at night.

In a recent tweet on her official Twitter page, the Instagram celebrity, wrote “ Good morning world. Please how do you fight off the urge to snack at midnight? Please share because I think there is an evil voice that whispers to me at 1am to visit the fridge”.

Recall that Toke Makinwa also recently accused some people of not being able to accept what they dish out to others, calling them keyboards bully.

