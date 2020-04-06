EPL Captains come together to fight pay cuts

Kindly Share This Story:

Captains of all 20 Premier League clubs have set up a WhatsApp group to come together to battle against plans to force top-flight stars into significant wage cuts, according to reports.

Players are said to be furious over the proposals to force them into accepting a proposed 30 percent reduction in wages after the Premier League met the Professional Footballers’ Association on Saturday.

But their revolt appears to have intensified as the 20 captains have now banded together to reject the plans, which one skipper is believed to have branded ‘disgusting’.

The report claims the players are committed to making considerable financial sacrifices, but insist their money go to charities as opposed to heading straight back to affluent club owners.

But it also claims the main sticking point remains the general approach, because different clubs are going directly to players and trying to bully them into signing renegotiated contracts.

The captains were informed of the scale of the financial crisis during a video conference call on Saturday from Premier League executive Bill Bush, Professional Footballers’ Association chief Gordon Taylor, managers and club chief executives.

They were told that clubs are set to lose £1.137 billion over the coronavirus crisis, as talks over wage cuts failed to reach an agreement.

The call included a presentation from the Premier League to captains and coaches which explained why clubs want their players to accept a reduction in their pay.

The Premier League is understood to have presented the scenarios, the worst-case being that the league couldn’t restart, which would mean paying back £762m to broadcasters. A 30 percent wage cut would cover most of that.

