Ekiti Assembly resumes plenary May 4

Ekiti State House of Assembly will resume plenary on May 4 after weeks of inactivity following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Mrs. Yemisi Ayokunle, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Ayokunle confirmed that a good part of the Assembly’s meetings and activities would be through virtual conferencing.

She said: “Ekiti Assembly has decided to resume plenary on Monday, May 4, after weeks of suspension due to lockdown to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The resumption is without prejudice to all the established protocols of prevention of the virus.

” However, a good part of our meeting will be through virtual conferencing.”

Ayokunle added that the House resumption is in line with the state government’s directive for public servants on grade level 13 above and those rendering essential services in the state to resume on May 4.

The House spokesperson stressed that the resumption would afford the lawmakers the opportunity to attend to all critical legislative assignments that need attention and to complement the government’s effort at keeping the state safe.

She reiterated the Assembly’s commitment towards ensuring that the stay-at-home directive is adhered to in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. (NAN)

