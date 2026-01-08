Rivers Assembly moves to impeach Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State House of Assembly has begun moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The assembly led by Hon. Martins Amaewhule had made a U-turn in its earlier decision to resume plenary on the 26th of January, choosing instead to resume on Thursday.

Read Also: Impeachment: ‘Fubara a mistake for Rivers’ – Speaker; lawmakers list ‘offences’

The resumed sitting was disclosed in an internal memo circulated to all the House members, signed by the Clerk of the House, Emeka Amadi.

The memo dated 5th January read: “By the leave of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule DSSRS and in line with Order 4, Rule 3 of the Standing Orders of the Rivers House of Assembly (1999), you are hereby informed that the House will reconvene for Plenary on Thursday, 8th of January, 2026, at 10:00am

“Consequently, you are expected to treat this information with utmost importance and attend the sitting accordingly.”

During plenary presided over by Amaewhule, the Majority Leader, Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack, read out the notice of allegations and gross misconduct against Fubara.

The assembly accused the governor of changing the state’s money into dollars and paying people from Abuja to influence President Bola Tinubu to prevail over the lawmakers not to summon him (Fubara) to present the 2025 budget before the assembly.

Twenty-six members of the assembly signed the notice, which they alleged was against the Nigerian Constitution.

Amaewhule said the notice will be served to Fubara in the next seven days.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Linda Stewart, also read out the notice of allegations and gross misconduct against Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu.