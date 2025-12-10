Cross River Assembly removes Bekwarra LG chairman, orders bye-election

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State House of Assembly has removed the Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Council, Hon. Theresa Ushie, following the adoption of a report by the House Committee on Judiciary and Public Petitions.

The Assembly also directed the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) to conduct a bye-election within 30 days to fill the vacant position.

Her removal was confirmed during Tuesday’s plenary session, with 19 out of 25 lawmakers voting in support.

The process was initiated on June 10, 2025, after the House received a petition from eight councillors of the Bekwarra Legislative Council. After deliberations, the House suspended Hon. Ushie for 90 days and asked the Vice Chairman, Hon. Egbung Odama, to act in the interim while an investigation was carried out.

Presenting the committee’s findings, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Davies Eta, representing Abi State Constituency, said the petition dated May 19, 2025, raised serious concerns about the council’s administration.

The report stated that the councillors accused the embattled chairman of corruption, abuse of office, unlawful stoppage of their salaries and running the council without due process.

Following engagements with petitioners, the suspended chairman and other stakeholders in Abuochiche, the committee concluded that the allegations were weighty and well established.

“The conduct of the chairman fell below the expectations of her office, and the evidence before us supports her removal,” Eta said.

After adopting the recommendations, the House resolved to remove Hon. Theresa Ushie from office for gross misconduct.

In his closing remarks, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to transparency and accountability, saying, “This House will always defend transparency and uphold the law. Our duty is to the people of Cross River State.”