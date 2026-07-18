2026 FIFA World Cup final: History asking for a signature  

By Douglas Baye-Osagie

If the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, FIFA, could have written the script of the 2026 World Cup before a ball was kicked, this would possibly be it. The European Champions against the World Champions. The past meeting the present.

And in the middle, at 39, is Lionel Messi. One more final. One more chance to cement what is already immortal.

This is not just a game. This is history asking for a signature. And if it happens? A second straight World Cup for Argentina — the very first in the modern era to defend the crown. What will follow? A ninth Ballon d’Or waiting in the wings. A Player of the Tournament award that feels like destiny.

To get here, Argentina walked through fire. It was one hell of a journey that tested the capacity of the technical crew led by Scaloni and the quality of the squad. He has kept the team grounded and placed the leadership on the pitch in the hands of Lionel Messi. Their run reads like a warrior’s tale. Pulled from the jaws of defeat four times in memorable games — against Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland, and England.

Cape Verde tested their patience. Egypt tested their nerve. Switzerland tested their structure. But England tested their character as a unit.

Against England, Thomas Tuchel fearfully parked the bus despite his array of attacking talents, and locked every door after taking the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon. Argentina knocked from every corner. Possession without panic. Pressure without fear, right up until the final whistle.

And then, Messi. Two passes that did not belong to this decade. The first, a scalpel served on a plate that stabbed the hearts of the English fans. The second, a lovely cross from his weaker right foot. Enzo Fernández finished one. Lautaro Martínez finished the other. Victory snatched from the claws of death.

That is this Argentina. They do not break. They bend, they bleed, and then they believe. The mentality is their armor. They have learned how to win ugly, and how to win beautifully.

Lionel Messi, their leader, has not been the fastest in 2026. We knew he was coming into the tournament in good shape, but only a few would have bet on him ending as the most influential player in his sixth World Cup.

Player of the Tournament feels inevitable. Another World Cup victory feels possible. And with it, a ninth Ballon d’Or — a number that stops sounding real and starts sounding mythical. Growing up in the 90s, we looked forward to a new Ballon d’Or winner every year. Few had the luck and consistency to win it twice. Now someone has won it eight times and is eyeing a ninth crown on the back of a great World Cup performance. It looks unreal at 39, but it’s a great story.

What has he brought to the table? He brings calm in chaos. He brings a compass when the map is burning. He brings the belief that one man, with one idea, can change 90 minutes.

Across the pitch waits Spain, coached by the intelligence of Luis de la Fuente. Conservative when they need to be, and ruthless when they smell blood. They arrive after a domineering win over an attacking France team that never found second gear. In the semi-finals they made big-name stars like Mbappé, Olise, Dembélé, and Barcola look like schoolboys.

Spain have the best defensive record in this tournament. Just one goal conceded. Manchester City’s strong man, Rodri, is the anchor. He sets the tempo, he breaks lines, he is the brain.

But the story within the story is on the wing. Lamine Yamal. 19 years old. The same boy from that baby picture with Messi nearly two decades ago. Now he is the one trying to take the crown. If he does, the story will be about a change of baton. Football is waiting for a change of crown, and Yamal is playing like he wants to wear it.

Yamal comes in with the confidence of a Euro 2024 winner. He was one of the standouts in Germany. Now he wants the world. Fast feet, cold eyes, and no fear of giants. He spoke down on the French team and took them to the cleaners on the pitch. He hasn’t had the clutch moment yet, but his presence has troubled defenses and created the room for Spain to score goals.

Spain did not start perfectly. A draw against Cape Verde in the group stage had people doubting. Since then, they have been the best team in the competition. Fluid, patient, and brutal in transition.

This final is a clash of philosophies. Argentina: heart, resilience, and moments of magic. Spain: structure, possession, and collective precision. Passion vs Process.

Argentina have the slight edge, and it is not tactical. It is mental. They have been to the edge and back. They know what it takes to win when the legs are heavy and the clock is cruel.

Spain have the better defensive numbers. They have the younger legs. They have the team that has looked most complete. But they have not yet faced a team that refuses to die.

I give Argentina the nod as favorites. Back-to-back champions carry weight. And because of the X-factor — the magician in form, the man who has turned World Cups into personal art galleries since 2006.

May this final be as thrilling as Qatar 2022. May it go to extra time. May it give us goals, drama, and one last Messi moment we will tell our children about.

Because if this is the last dance, let it be on the biggest stage, against the best team, with the world watching.

For legacy. For history. For football.