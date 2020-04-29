Ebonyi records second case of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, Thursday, said it has recorded yet another case of Coronavirus in the State.

Recall that the first case which was confirmed by Governor David Umahi last Sunday night was a 31-year-old man from Onicha local government area of the State.

The second patient (names withheld) was intercepted at Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area with his 7 months old pregnant wife and a maid as they were said to be coming into Ebonyi from Delta State in a bus.

As they couldn’t access any means of transportation at Ishieke because of the subsisting curfew in the State, men of the anti-COVID-19 team took them to the isolation centre at Pa Ngele Stadium, Abakaliki.

Confirming the case to newsmen in Abakaliki, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezurike stated that the patient who is a 27-year-old man had been admitted for further treatment.

He said: “It is quite unfortunate that we have recorded the second case of COVID-19. The patient was returning from Delta with his wife and maid. When they dropped in town in Abakaliki. They couldn’t get a means to a village in Izzi.

“The police encounter them and took them to the stadium. On Sunday they slept and on Monday after sorting out was done for those to go for testing, they went for COVID-19 test. The man tested positive while that of the wife is still inconclusive while that of the maid is negative. That of the wife is being repeated.

“The man is in good condition. He just had an intermittent headache which has subsided. Presently, they are in the isolation ward.”

