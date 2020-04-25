COVID -19: VIPs avoiding isolation centres infect 40 doctors NMA cries out

Kindly Share This Story:

…says three doctors, one nurse dead

…Advises doctors to treat all cases as potential COVID -19 until proven otherwise

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Friday, said 40 medical doctors besides other healthcare workers have so far tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The association which also said three doctors and a nurse have so far paid ultimate price in the course of their duties,appealed to Nigerians to help save the lives of healthcare professionals.

The NMA,in a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr. Francis Faduyile and Secretary General,Dr. Olumuyiwa Odusote,respectively,said its appeal came against the backdrop of Nigeria’s closeness to hitting 4-digit incidence figure which is 1000. He disclosed that the doctors were all not infected at Isolation Centres but by Nigerian elites who avoid the accredited centres and opt for private hospitals many of which unknowingly started treating ailments they later found out to be caused by the ravaging virus.

The statement said that none of the infected healthcare workers or those who died contracted the disease at an Isolation and Treatment Centre, but in general public and private health facilities while treating patients many of whom refused to disclose important medical/travel information that would have increased the suspicion and facilitate early diagnosis of COVID-19 infection.”

The statement was titled: “As Nigeria hits the 4-Digit COVID-19 Incidence Figure:An Appeal to all Nigerians to help save the lives of Healthcare Professionals.”

It read in full:”At the end of today given the trend of reports of positive COVID-19 cases by the NCDC, the country will definitely hit the 1000th figure.

“So far, over 40 doctors and other healthcare workers have tested positive with three doctors and one nurse paying the ultimate price.

“This very disturbing and unsettling development comes against the unfolding scenario as reported in the media that some VIPs in the society are refusing to report to and be admitted at Isolation and Treatment centres for treatment, rather, prefer to stay at other non-accredited facilities. The Association perceives that by continued refusal to adhere to instructions, some citizens have vowed to make healthcare workers very vulnerable to contracting the disease.

“NMA therefore appeals once again to government to expedite action on distributing PPEs to public and private hospitals without delay. We also remind our members all over the federation to consider everybody presenting at the hospital for any ailment as potential COVID-19 patient until proved otherwise. Our lives also matter!”

