COVID-19: UBTH equips Isolation Centre

The Management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has equipped a 10-bedded Isolation Centre ahead of the first COVID-19 case to be admitted.

Prof Darlington Obaseki, Chief Medical Director of UBTH disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Benin.

“The Isolation Centre is functioning actively and striving for expanded services in the event of more cases of COVID-19 requiring admission.

“UBTH in anticipation of COVID-19 patients, promptly repurposed, re-structured, equipped and activated a 10-bedded Isolation Centre ahead of the first case to be admitted.

“The Centre operates with the full complement of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other personnel needed to provide care.

“The Isolation Centre is supported by a dedicated 2-bedded Intensive Care Unit, equipped with two ventilators for the management of COVID-19 patients in need of critical care.

“The Hospital also has a Rapid Response Team consisting of more than 80 specially trained doctors, nurses, paramedics and other professionals, ready to attend to suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Presently, we are coping in terms of personnel, equipment, and materials, but if the figures increase as we see elsewhere, it may become difficult, which is why, despite what we have done, we are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support us in every conceivable area”, he said.

He appreciated Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is the Chairman of the Edo State COVID-19 response team for his support and cooperation so far.

vanguard

