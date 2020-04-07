Covid-19: Ondo Assembly proceeds on indefinite break

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday proceeded on an indefinite break in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The Clerk of the House, Mr. Bode Adeyelu, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, expressed concern about the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

He said: “It is more worrisome that there has been an increase in the number of index cases that are being recorded in our country on a daily basis in the last few weeks.

“The Ondo State House of Assembly wishes to commend and appreciate the timely efforts and interventions of both the federal and the state governments to curb the spread of this deadly virus.

“Among other reasons for the recess is to afford distinguished honourable members the opportunity to embark on sensitisation and awareness campaign to their various constituencies on the need for their constituents to observe the prescribed precautionary measures as outlined by the government.

“This will last until an appreciable decline or total eradication of this pandemic is recorded in the country.”

According to him, the new resumption date would be communicated in due time.

“All indigenes and residents are also advised to fully cooperate with the government by abiding and complying with all prescribed health tips and precautionary steps as laid down by authorities.

”This will completely wipe out the virus and ensure a healthy and safe environment within a reasonable time frame,” the Assembly clerk added. (NAN)

