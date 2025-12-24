Ondo Assembly passes N524.41bn 2026 budget

Ondo State House of Assembly.

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — THE Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed into law the N524.41 billion 2026 budget Appropriation Bill.

The approved budget reflects an increase of N31.61 billion over the original proposal submitted by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who had earlier presented a total sum of N492,795,667,939.00 to the House on November 17

While presenting the committee’s report at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Chief Olamide Oladiji, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, said the committee observed that the fiscal documents adequately reflected current economic realities.

Ogunmolasuyi said that the committee carefully examined all provisions of the bill and compared them with the 2025 budget performance.

He said: “The committee also noted that capital project execution in 2025 was adversely affected by limited access to funds and urged MDAs to strengthen their revenue drive mechanisms to boost Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.”