COVID-19: NPDC, NOSL donates ambulance, medical items to Akwa Ibom

Nigeria Petroleum Development Corporation (NPDC), in a joint effort with Natural Oil field Services Limited (NOSL), a subsidiary of STERLING OIL, has donated an ambulance along with medical supplies to support Akwa Ibom State government in combating coronavirus.

Items in the ambulance include a surgical face mask, zinc oxide adhesive strip plaster, examination gloves, surgical gown, hand sanitizers, face mask (non-surgical) and first aid box.

Others are oxygen cylinder, oxygen face mask, infra-red thermometer and stretcher.

The presentation ceremony took place at the office of the Secretary to the State Government in Uyo.

The Managing Director, NPDC, Engr. Mansor Sambo, ably represented by Mr David Arijoba, Deputy Manager, Community Relations, at the occasion, praised the state government on the various efforts already in place to combat COVID-19.

“The presentation of this ambulance and medical materials are necessary at this time. We are here to show our solidarity to the government and people of Akwa Ibom in the fight against this virus

Sambo thanked the government and the people of the state for their usual co-operation.

Responding, the SSG, Chief Emmanuel Ekuwem, expressed appreciation on behalf of Governor Udom Emmanuel and the people of Akwa Ibom. He informed the gathering that the state had deployed a lot of resources (materials and manpower) to ensure that “we rapidly respond and make the pandemic go out”.

Eminem added, “Such efforts include putting people on surveillance to monitor, involving tracing to achieve containment, deployment of doctors, nurses and first responder groups”.

He urged the people to take the various enlightenment going on very serious and shun nonchalant attitude because the pandemic is real.

He commended NPDC and NOS for providing the state government with tools to combat the pandemic. Dignitaries at the presentation ceremony include Elder Effiog Essien, Head of Service, Dr Dominic Ukpong, Commissioner for Health, Sir Charles Udok, Commissioner for Information and Barrister Akwaowo Inyang Special Adviser to the SSG. Representatives of NPDC include Mr Elijah Akpan and Mr Bello Olutope while NOSL was represented by Group Capt Etete Ekpo(rtd), Base Manager NOSL, Mr Chandan, System Manager, and Engr Fabian Ebri. Security Manager among others.

