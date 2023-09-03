Subsidy palliatives: Forum urges Akwa Ibom govt to avoid Covid-19 mistakes

*Urges govt to make C’mttee’s terms of reference public

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State Civil Society Organisations Forum, has advised the State government to avoid mistakes of Covid-19 palliatives processes which marginalized the most vulnerable segment of the population by ensuring transparency in the subsidy palliatives distribution.

This was part of the recommendations the Forum made in its open letter to governor Umo Eno, dated September 1, 2023 and signed by its Chairman and Secretary Pastor Harry Udoh and Dr Nsekpong Udoh respectively.

The forum also recommended that government should make the terms of reference for the Palliative Committee public, to enable third-party tracking of the Committee’s activities by civil society, the media, legislators, and other accountability actors.

In the letter made available to newsmen on Sunday, the forum expressed concern that key target segments especially youths, women and persons with disabilities (PWDs), who are disproportionately affected by the subsidy removal were not represented in the state’s constituted Palliative Committee.

.

The letter reads in part: “In specifics, the forum offers the following recommendations in emphasizing the importance of inclusivity, transparency, and accountability in the distribution of subsidy palliatives in Akwa Ibom State, with a focus on meeting the needs of the most vulnerable segments of the population.

“Learn from past mistakes. Conduct a thorough review of past palliative distribution programs, especially the Covid-19 palliatives and avoid the mistakes made during those processes.

“To ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the current exercise, government should draw lessons from the palliatives distribution during the Covid 19 pandemic in several states including Akwa Ibom, which marginalized the most vulnerable, lacked transparency; riddled by unwholesome procurement practices, and notably suffered hijack by partisan interests.

“Also, consultations with organized civil society in the state when constituting committees or making decisions related to palliative distribution will go a long way.

“Ensure palliative distribution process remains free from Elite appropriation and political bias, to benefit all Akwa Ibomites, regardless of their political affiliations.

“Clearly define the criteria for selecting beneficiaries, specify which social registers will be used, and provide information on the percentage of allocated resources that will be utilized for administration versus reaching beneficiaries.

“Use the palliative distribution program as an opportunity to demonstrate government’s commitment to fairness, social inclusion, openness, and accountability in its policies and programs.

“The Akwa Ibom State CSOs Forum sees the palliative distribution as a unique opportunity for the new government to engender confidence in upcoming government programmes”

The forum which is also known as Guild of community development advocates, further recommended increased resources allocated for the palliative programme to meet the needs of the State’s population adequately.

Commending the governor”s decision to augment the palliative items sent by the Federal government the forum however, noted that to address the need at hand, “N5billion is grossly inadequate for Akwa Ibom State’s population of close to seven million persons, a disproportionate segment of which falls among the intended target groups for the palliatives”

“While we welcome the approach of the federal government in allowing the states some leeway to tailor the palliative programme to local circumstances, we urge the Government of Akwa Ibom State to ensure that its implementation reflects the principles of adequacy, fairness, needs-based targeting, ownership, participation, transparency, and accountability.

“Overall, Organized Civil Society is encouraged by the bold steps of the current administration to address socio-economic imbalances in the state”

Recall that the State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, had last week announced that the distribution of the subsidy palliatives would commence on Monday (today) September 4, 2023.