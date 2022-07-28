By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has raised the alarm over the resurgence of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, noting that Fourteen persons already have been infected in the state.

The Commissioner for Health Prof Augustine Umoh who disclosed this newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, advised the citizens and residents to ensure they observe the Covid 19 protocols particularly, regular washing of hands, use of facemasks and hand sanitizers social distancing as the mode of transmission has not changed.

Umoh said his Ministry has already commenced fresh public enlightenment campaign to create awareness of the resurgence, adding that the laboratories have been prepared for testing

He stressed that though state government through has made adequate preparations to tackle the pandemic, there was need for residents to support governent effort by protecting themselves from contracting the disease and averting its escalation.

His words: “We have about 14 active cases in the state. We are not surprised. What is important now is for us to get to the former tempo that assisted us to bring the number of patients down.

“As I speak, the 14 cases that we have now are on home isolation and monitoring. The process of contact tracing has recommenced.

The disease is still transmitted through personal contact , nasal passage , air.

“The facilities are ready, medicaments are in place while contact tracing mechanism has been reactivated. The laboratories testing have helped us to know those who are positive for isolation.

“What we are doing now is public enlightenment to make sure that people come to terms with the fact that this is happening in AKwa Ibom state “.

