Covid-19: Niger govt. relaxes curfew

The Niger State Government has relaxed the curfew imposed as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

The new curfew take effect from from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning from April 5 as against the earlier order of 10 a.m. to 12 midnight.

Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government and Chairman Niger Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this on Sunday while addressing newsmen in Minna.

Matane said that the measure was to enable people to stock food and other essentials needs.

“Government had earlier imposed curfew from 10 am to midnight following residents non-compliance to the sit at home order as well as nonchalant attitude of some people towards the prevention of covid-19 in the state.”

Matane explained that civil servants on grade level 1-12, earlier directed to stay at home, are to resume work on April 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

He said that intra and inter-state movement of people and vehicles across the state remained banned.

The Chairman said that local Government Areas that share border with neighboring states have been directed to ensure effective monitoring of movements.

“All entry point to the state remain closed except to those on essential services.”

Matane said that Gov. Abubakar Bello had invoked the necessary constitutional powers to order for the imposition of the curfew in the state.

These laws include section 3 of the Restriction of movement of Person’s Law Cap 115, Laws of Niger state, 1989, section 40 of the Niger State Public Health Law, Cap. Section 2, 3 and 8 of the Quarantine Act Cap Q2 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

He said the governor thereby invoked the Niger State COVID-19 preventive, containment and emergency order 2020 for the good order, safety, security and public health of the people in the state.

Matane said that markets would now be opened from 8a.m. to 2p.m. to enable people buy foodstuffs and other essentials, adding that marketers should adhere strictly to the precautionary measures of the Ministry of Health.

He decried that insinuation that the state government had banned the call to prayer by Muslims, describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers.The SSG, however, revealed that the state has yet to record any positive case of COVID-19.

vanguard

