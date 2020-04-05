COVID-19: Katsina suspected case tests negative

Kindly Share This Story:

The Katsina State Government says the blood test of the suspected case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bakori Local Government Area of the state is negative.

The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, Dr Kabir Mustapha, announced this on Sunday in Katsina.

Mustapha said that the state has just received the result of the blood test from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said that was the second suspected case of COVID-19 that tested negative in the state.

He said that by this development, the state has no single case of Coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect was alleged to have traveled from Lagos to his hometown in Bakori local government area of the state.

NAN reports that the state government has been taking steps to prevent possible spread of the virus in the state.

The measures are closure of schools, prohibition of social and religious gatherings, closure of state borders and media enlightenments, among others. (NAN)

