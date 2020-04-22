Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenegoa

Bayelsa State has extended the lockdown of its borders for another two weeks.

Governor Douye Diri gave the directive late Tuesday night in a statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, following the expiration of the earlier two-week deadline.

He said: “the lockdown affects inter-state vehicular movement, closure of drinking bars at night as well as night clubs.

“Worship centres are also affected as they have been directed to close down and hold services at home.”

The state had on Sunday imposed a five-day dusk-to-dawn curfew, which took effect from Monday.

The governor noted that the state was yet to record any case of COVID-19 infection and reiterated his administration commitment to taking preventive measures against the spread of the disease into the state.

He added that the measures were equally necessary to prepare people of the state for any eventuality.

“We are yet to record any positive case of COVID-19 in Bayelsa. But this does not mean we would go to sleep.

“Our administration is seriously committed to preventing the spread of this dreaded disease into our state. So, we must take measures to keep it in check as well as prepare the minds of our people in case of any positive report.

“People of the state should continue to maintain good hygiene habits as well as comply with the social distancing rules,” the governor said.

