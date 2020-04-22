Breaking News
COVID 19:  GOC commissions waterpoint at 9 Brigade barracks

Breaking News
GOC 81 Div, Gen. Johnson Iredin, washing his hands with the newly commissioned water point at the 9Brigade , Ikeja cantonment.

By Evelyn Usman

In an apparent  move to  prevent the spread of  the Corona Virus pandemic  into the Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos,  a water point fabricated by the Army Engineering Corps, has been  mounted  at its entrance, where everyone coming in is expected to wash his hands.

Unlike other water tanks where one is expected to use one’s fingers to turn its handle for the  release of water,  this device’s handle , is operated with the foot. The water tank has a wash -hand basin attached to it, as well as a tissue paper holder and a waste basket .

Commissioning the water point, General  Officer Commanding, GOC  81 Division of the Nigerian Army,  Major General Johnson Irefin, commended  efforts of the cantonment for coming up with such precautionary initiative.

He charged personnel to ensure that everyone coming into the cantonment on foot ,washed their hands with soap and water, before  sanitising them.

He however,  advised that  smaller tanks or water buckets be placed at the entrances of all offices in the cantonment, noting that some persons , especially those driving , might not come out of their vehicles  to wash their hands, thereby jeopardising the  purpose for which the water point  was mounted.

He said, “ People may drive in and not wash their hands at this point, so, it is necessary to provide buckets of water and soap at entrances where these persons will wash their hands within the prescribed  time”.

The  9 Brigade Commander,  Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi, earlier  expressed optimism that with the installation of the washing device at the entry point, the deadly virus would not find its way into the barracks.

He disclosed that other measures had been put in place to  curtail the spread of the virus into the cantonment.

According to him, one of  the  measures is continuous enlightenment of members of the barracks community on the importance of washing their hands for the prescribed 20 seconds.  If everyone abides by this instruction ,   it means within the cantonment there will be no COVID-19 and any COVID 19 coming from outside will stop at the gate”.

Giving an overview of the constructed washing point,  Major N.F  Oche, of the Engineering Corps, explained that it was fabricated based on the  outbreak of  COVID- 19, , adding that  it has   1000 litres  water capacity, to serve users for three days.

He  hinted that a  special device  on it, was the installation of the soap and water knobs on the right and left sides of a tube, which is processed with one’s foot.

He said “ When one processes the left  knob with the  foot, it releases  soap while that on the right when processed with the foot, releases water”.

