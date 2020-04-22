COVID 19:  GOC commissions waterpoint at 9 Brigade barracks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

In an apparent move to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus pandemic into the Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos, a water point fabricated by the Army Engineering Corps, has been mounted at its entrance, where everyone coming in is expected to wash his hands.

Unlike other water tanks where one is expected to use one’s fingers to turn its handle for the release of water, this device’s handle , is operated with the foot. The water tank has a wash -hand basin attached to it, as well as a tissue paper holder and a waste basket .

Commissioning the water point, General Officer Commanding, GOC 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Johnson Irefin, commended efforts of the cantonment for coming up with such precautionary initiative.

He charged personnel to ensure that everyone coming into the cantonment on foot ,washed their hands with soap and water, before sanitising them.

He however, advised that smaller tanks or water buckets be placed at the entrances of all offices in the cantonment, noting that some persons , especially those driving , might not come out of their vehicles to wash their hands, thereby jeopardising the purpose for which the water point was mounted.

He said, “ People may drive in and not wash their hands at this point, so, it is necessary to provide buckets of water and soap at entrances where these persons will wash their hands within the prescribed time”.

The 9 Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi, earlier expressed optimism that with the installation of the washing device at the entry point, the deadly virus would not find its way into the barracks.

He disclosed that other measures had been put in place to curtail the spread of the virus into the cantonment.

According to him, one of the measures is continuous enlightenment of members of the barracks community on the importance of washing their hands for the prescribed 20 seconds. If everyone abides by this instruction , it means within the cantonment there will be no COVID-19 and any COVID 19 coming from outside will stop at the gate”.

Giving an overview of the constructed washing point, Major N.F Oche, of the Engineering Corps, explained that it was fabricated based on the outbreak of COVID- 19, , adding that it has 1000 litres water capacity, to serve users for three days.

He hinted that a special device on it, was the installation of the soap and water knobs on the right and left sides of a tube, which is processed with one’s foot.

He said “ When one processes the left knob with the foot, it releases soap while that on the right when processed with the foot, releases water”.

Vanguard

