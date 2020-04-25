COVID-19: Defying lockdown order suicidal — LASTMA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said on Saturday residents of the state, especially motorists, defying COVID-19 lockdown order are on a suicidal mission.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, stated this in a chat with journalists in Lagos.

He said: “It is very difficult to understand how we are trying to prevent people from killing themselves by violating the stay-at-home order and some still do not understand the implications for them and their loved ones.”

The LASTMA boss advised officers on the road to be very careful and safety conscious while carrying out their constitutional duty of enforcing traffic laws.

According to him, this has become necessary since LASTMA officers are not wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on the road;

He urged the officers to work with the consciousness that members of the public were watching and monitoring them.

Oduyoye added: “So, why we are doing the things we are doing, let us remember that people are watching, people are looking, people are recording and they are reporting.

“So, let us be extremely careful as we go ahead to make sure that residents of Lagos do not endanger themselves on the road.

“LASTMA officers should not also endanger themselves.” (NAN)

