COVID-19: Benue Govt. inaugurates 2 taskforce committees

Benue Government on Monday inaugurated two taskforce committees in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, performed the inauguration during the State Action Committee meeting in Makurdi.

Abounu, who is also the Chairman, State Action on COVID-19, named the committees as Taskforce on International Boundary and Taskforce on Inter-State Boundary.

He said that the committees were to handle both the international and the inter-state routes with a view to screening people before allowing them to enter the state.

The deputy governor urged the committee not to allow any foreigner into the state no matter the circumstances.

“Even Nigerians who are resident in other countries and want to come home must be thoroughly screened before allowing them into the state.

“They must show their valid means of identification if not they should not be allowed into the state,” he said.

He also charged security agencies to beam their searchlight on beer parlours and drinking joints, stressing that most of them were disregarding the curfew thereby operating beyond 7:00 p.m.

He, however, commended Churches and Mosques for adhering to the ban on holding public services or Masses.

“However, the Muslims sought permission to be calling for only prayers and the request was graciously granted.

