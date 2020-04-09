Coronavirus: It’s wrong to shut down churches – Bishop Ezeofor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese in Anambra State, Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor, has faulted the decision to shut down churches in the name of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that the ideal thing would have been to ask churches to maintain social distance.

Delivering his 2020 Easter message at Ekwulobia in Aguata local government area, Bishop Ezeofor maintained that what would have been important was to ensure that in addition to maintaining social distance, worshipers should be made to use sanitizers and avoid shaking of hands during services.

The Bishop, who is the most senior Anglican Bishop in the Niger Province and chairman of the Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion, EFAC, stressed the need for the maintenance of the sanctity of the church as the only place where powers are received through prayers.

“The Church is the only place where powers are received through prayers, hence asking for its shut down because of COVID-19, is not acceptable, he said”.

He called for the prudent management of all the funds donated by individuals and groups in the ongoing fight against coronavirus to ensure accountability and called on Nigerians to turn to God for solution to the myriad of problems facing the country.

The prelate used the occasion of Easter to advise those occupying leadership positions to emulate the humility of Jesus Christ in serving mankind.

According to him, without the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, there would be no hope for Christians.

He also called on the faithful to use the period of Easter in building bridges of trust and good neighbourliness.

