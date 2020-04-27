Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Buhari to address Nigerians 8pm today

Buhari to address Nigerians 8pm today

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8 pm, according to a statement by his spokesman.

Nigeria has been on lockdown for 28 days and the President is expected to address the situation even as new cases mount.

According to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, (Media & Publicity) the address will be aired on state-owned media.

“Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

