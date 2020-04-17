Boko Haram/ISWAP: Inter-Faith group declares hour of victory, commences prayers for Buratai, troops in battle

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) has declared that this is the “hour of victory” for the Nigerian Army in its final clearance operation against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Armed with the extra motivation of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General T.Y Buratai on one side and prayers of Nigerians on the other, NIFROP urged the troops on the frontlines to step up and deliver the final punch to the insurgents.

The inter-faith and religious group gave this charge in a statement signed by National President, Bishop Sunday Garuba, on Friday.

According to the respected cleric, the relocation of the COAS to the Theatre of Operations is a sign of imminent triumph for the Nigerian forces just like in the biblical times where anointed leaders guided the armies of his children to war.

NIFROP added that this isn’t a time to relent, though, calling on religious leaders and all Nigerians to join them in prayers for the troops.

The group, however, urged those sabotaging the war against terrorism to repent and take heed of the clear warning in Romans 2:5.

Read full statement below:

“The National Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NiFROP) has noted with joy the fulfilment of the words of God that Nigeria will be free from the bloodletting that Boko Haram has tainted the land with. Our joy derives from the ongoing mobilization by the Nigerian Army to strike the heart of Boko Haram, with additional confidence coming from the relocation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai to the battlefront as it was in Biblical times with those under God’s anointing leading the armies of his children.

Following from our previous declaration about the future that awaits unrepentant terrorists, NiFROP hereby declares the words of God as recorded in the Book of Deuteronomy 20:3-4 “and shall say to them, ‘Hear, O Israel, today you are drawing near for battle against your enemies: let not your heart faint. Do not fear or panic or be in dread of them, for the Lord your God is he who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you the victory.’”

But we shall not rest as people tasked by God to intercede on behalf of the faithful and all Nigerians. NiFROP, therefore, calls on all Nigerian clerics – imams, pastors, priests and all those the Lord has placed the burden on to pray for the Nigerian troops in their final onslaught against Boko Haram terrorists.

The prayers of the clergy and faithful have in the past given victory to our troops in the past in several battles against the hordes of evil that the Boko Haram terrorists are. This time, we are increasing our prayer point for the Nigerian Army to be victorious in the battle ahead and to also finally win the war so that there will be no further battles.

We are confident that God in his infinite mercy shall bring the end of the war into fruition because even those that once dealt treacherously with Nigeria have been touched by God such that their eyes have been open and their hearts turned around to realize that they should not embrace serpents to their bosom. The repentance of Chad, which was once a safe haven for Boko Haram terrorists is divine. It is a sign to those sabotaging Nigeria’s efforts at ending the terrorists’ activities that are running out of business.

We urge those sabotaging the war against terrorism to repent. They should take heed of the clear warning in Romans 2:5 that clearly stated that “But because of your stubbornness and your unrepentant heart, you are storing up wrath against yourself for the day of God’s wrath, when his righteous judgment will be revealed. God “will repay each one according to his deeds.””

The final hour of victory has thus come and it is now. This is why we confidently assure our military commanders as assured in the Book of Joshua 10:8 “The LORD said to Joshua, “Do not be afraid of them (Boko Haram); I have given them into your hand. Not one of them will be able to withstand you.” The Nigerian Army will strike, and Boko Haram terrorists will be scattered in a thousand directions. So shall it be in God’s name.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: