Operation Lake Sanity 2: Troops neutralise terrorist, thwart Boko Haram logistics movement

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Operation Lake Sanity, Sector II, Multinational Joint Task Force based in Bagasola, Chad Republic have neutralised a notorious Boko Haram terrorist in an encounter, even as it also thwarted Boko Haram’s logistics movement.

More so, several items were recovered from the operation, including one AK 47 rifle, 2 x magazines, one unexploded ordnance device, a mobile phone, and other personal belongings.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Chief Public Information Officer, N’djamena – Chad, Lt. Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi.

The statement reads: “As part of the ongoing Operation Lake Sanity 2, troops of Sector 2, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) based in Bagasola, Chad, conducted an ambush on 13 May 2024.

“This operation took place on Litri Island, situated on the border between Chad and Nigeria in the Central Lake Chad, resulting in the neutralization of one terrorist.

“The troops were able to recover several items from the operation, including one AK 47 rifle, 2 x magazines, one unexploded ordnance device, a mobile phone, and other personal belongings. This marks a blow to terrorist capabilities in the area.

“Complementing this success, on 11 May 2024, troops from 19 Brigade (Sector 3) MNJTF disrupted a logistics movement by Boko Haram terrorists in the Burwarti area of Kukawa LGA, Borno State, Nigeria.

“The ambush led to the capture of 2 motorcycles, one Baofeng radio, 4 bags of millet, and various miscellaneous items.

“Following this operation, on 12 May 2024, a clearance operation from Burwarti to Daban Masara resulted in the intercept of a civilian vehicle by troops. The vehicle, driven by Mr Baba Ado, carrying passengers and empty baskets towards Daban Masara, was found 6km east of Burwarti. After a thorough search and interrogation, Mr Baba Ado, who was on the 19 Brigade’s watch list, was detained for further investigation.

“Adding to these successes, on 13 May 2024, the Nigerien Gendarmerie in (Sector 4) MNJTF located in Diffa, Niger Republic, seized petroleum products concealed within sacks of maize cereals.

“This operation, conducted about 5km from the main road on the outskirts of Diffa town, thwarted an attempt to smuggle these products past security checkpoints, products that were destined for terrorist groups operating within the Lake Chad Basin.

“These collective efforts significantly undermine the logistical and operational capabilities of terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin region. The MNJTF remains committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism and restore peace and security to the region,” Abdullahi stated.