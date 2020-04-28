Breaking News
Atiku’s son tests negative for coronavirus, 40 days after

COVID-19: What Nigeria, Africa must do to mitigate damaging effectsMohammed Atiku-Abubakar, son of Nigeria’s former vice-president, has now tested negative for coronavirus, after 40 days of isolation and treatment.

“I have just received my second consecutive negative result.  My discharge is currently being processed, and I hope to be home this evening,’’ Atiku-Abubakar said.

Mr Atiku-Abubakar was first confirmed to have contracted the virus on March 19 and was subsequently transferred to an isolation centre on the outskirts of Abuja.

The 31-year-old, however, failed to test negative for the virus until today, a 40-day ordeal that experts said could be amongst the longest ever recorded in the country since the first infection was confirmed in Lagos February 27.

Coronavirus, with latest variant COVID-19, has killed hundreds of thousands across the world.

