Atiku’s son tests negative for coronavirus, 40 days after

Kindly Share This Story:

Mohammed Atiku-Abubakar, son of Nigeria’s former vice-president, has now tested negative for coronavirus, after 40 days of isolation and treatment.

“I have just received my second consecutive negative result. My discharge is currently being processed, and I hope to be home this evening,’’ Atiku-Abubakar said.

READ ALSO:

Mr Atiku-Abubakar was first confirmed to have contracted the virus on March 19 and was subsequently transferred to an isolation centre on the outskirts of Abuja.

The 31-year-old, however, failed to test negative for the virus until today, a 40-day ordeal that experts said could be amongst the longest ever recorded in the country since the first infection was confirmed in Lagos February 27.

Coronavirus, with latest variant COVID-19, has killed hundreds of thousands across the world.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: