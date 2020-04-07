Breaking News
Translate

Abducted Bauchi governor’s brother released

On 9:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Abducted Bauchi governor's brother

Adamu Mohammed, the elder brother of Bauchi State Governor, Bala, who was kidnapped by unknown armed gunmen has been released.

The spokesman of the state police command, Kamal Abubakar, confirmed the release of the governor’s brother to journalists on Tuesday.

Mohammad was kidnapped by four gunmen at 7:30 p.m. on March 25, at a tailoring shop in the Unguwar Jaki area of the state.

Abubakar, who said the victim was released by his abductors on Tuesday, added that he was not aware if any ransom was paid for his release.

”I am not aware of any ransom but from the information available with me, it is confirmed that Mohammad has been released and reunited with his family,” he said. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!