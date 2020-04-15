Breaking News
15 COVID-19 patients, including 1 Indian, discharged in Lagos

Following their treatment at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba and Onikan Isolation Centre, 15 COVID-19 patients have recovered and subsequently discharged, says the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The ministry, through its verified Twitter handle on Monday, said the patients were 11 females and four females, including an India national, have now tested negative twice and consecutively to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 138,” it said.

Earlier, the ministry advised the citizens on proper use, removal and cleaning of cloth masks to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa Region said there were more than 31,000 COVID-19 cases reported on the African continent.

According to it, more than 20,000 cases and an average of 600 new cases are being reported each day in the past 11 days.

